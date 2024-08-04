Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.55-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.95-$7.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.32 billion. Clorox also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.550-6.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Clorox to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.44.

NYSE:CLX traded up $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,022. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 382.58% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.71%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

