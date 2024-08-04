Chain (XCN) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Chain has a total market cap of $33.90 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chain has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chain Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,469,583,243 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

