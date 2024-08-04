Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 3,052,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $433.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.20. Cerus has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERS. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cerus in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cerus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

