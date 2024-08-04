Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSR. Compass Point cut Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Centerspace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSR

Centerspace Trading Down 0.1 %

Centerspace stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $71.50.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -375.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.