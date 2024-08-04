CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.91 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $23.91 million and $799,850.14 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02990784 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $809,163.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

