CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) PT Raised to $35.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.80.

CECO opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $966.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 217,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 98,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

