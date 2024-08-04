C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $75.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $80.23. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

