Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,662,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,794,000 after acquiring an additional 165,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after buying an additional 2,067,135 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,012,000 after buying an additional 394,158 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,049,000 after buying an additional 1,016,209 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,978,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.