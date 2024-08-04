BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.75.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
BeiGene Stock Up 0.6 %
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at BeiGene
In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $445,068.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $139,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $445,068.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,517 shares of company stock worth $1,190,004 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About BeiGene
BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.
