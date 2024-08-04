Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. CIBC upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,077,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,572 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.