Barclays Trims Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Target Price to $215.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

ITW stock opened at $243.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

