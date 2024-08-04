Barclays Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $550.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $520.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $526.73.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $486.04 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $502.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.81.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after purchasing an additional 291,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,862,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,060,000 after acquiring an additional 279,633 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

