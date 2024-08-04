Barclays Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $341.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $320.00 to $341.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $319.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.97.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $1,327,546.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,116 shares of company stock worth $67,657,035 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCG Investment Co increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 33.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

