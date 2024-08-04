AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Sells $215,600.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,277,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,770,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvePoint alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $207,400.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $181,000.00.

AvePoint Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $11.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AvePoint

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvePoint by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,517,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,192,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvePoint by 370.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 63,538 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.