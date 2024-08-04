Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.910-10.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.2 billion-$20.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.2 billion. Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.91-$10.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.64.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.52. 2,310,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $269.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.84. The company has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

