Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 2.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $22.15 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

