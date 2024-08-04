Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 2.50%.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $22.15 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.96%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
