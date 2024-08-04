Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 839 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 54,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 151,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,812,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,596,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,659. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

