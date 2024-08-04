American Trust Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

American Trust lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,395,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,537,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,160,000 after buying an additional 121,876 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.81. 7,066,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $82.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.