American Trust Raises Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

American Trust increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 282.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COO traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.27. 880,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.20. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

