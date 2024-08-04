American Trust Invests $221,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

American Trust purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $78.28. The stock had a trading volume of 369,018 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.