American Trust Has $488,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

American Trust decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,412,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,968 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $525,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.24. 3,518,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,314. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

