American Trust Grows Stake in FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BATS:BUFG)

American Trust grew its position in FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BATS:BUFG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. American Trust owned about 0.16% of FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of BATS:BUFG traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $22.93. 18,892 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $210.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.69.

The FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BUFG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that allocates exposure to defined outcome buffer ETFs referencing the SPY. BUFG was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

