American Trust Grows Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

American Trust increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $535.17. 874,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,405. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $555.35. The company has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $529.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.