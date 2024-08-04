American Trust Boosts Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

American Trust increased its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.72. 4,367,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,264. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,468,938.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

