American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

AMT opened at $234.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.19. The company has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $236.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 57,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

