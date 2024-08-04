American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $39.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 185,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 83,812 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

