Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 212,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,907,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,999,430. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,308 shares of company stock worth $21,933,775. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

