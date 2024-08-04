Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance
NYSE APT opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of -0.72. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.92.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter.
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.
