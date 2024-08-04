Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

NYSE APT opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of -0.72. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alpha Pro Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APT. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter worth about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 226.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 62,437 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 893.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 108,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 2.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

