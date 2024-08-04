Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Acquires 931 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10,833.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LEG. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 3,147,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,623 shares in the company, valued at $465,793.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $346,923.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,793.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 55,635 shares of company stock worth $639,547 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

