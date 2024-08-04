AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.71.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,303,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,175. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $193.91. The stock has a market cap of $334.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

