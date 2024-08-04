50,861 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of CONMED at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CONMED by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CONMED by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000.

CNMD traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $117.27.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

In other CONMED news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,872.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

