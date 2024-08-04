1,432 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,432 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 24,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 480,312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,639,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Oracle by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,783 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.28. 8,251,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,048,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.38. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,907,500 shares of company stock worth $272,074,924. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

