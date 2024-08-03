zkSync Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89.70 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One zkSync token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $421.80 million and approximately $89.70 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, zkSync has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.12228528 USD and is down -11.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $88,057,731.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

