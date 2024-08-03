Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Roth Mkm

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WLDN. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $37.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $511.34 million, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.38. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $5,633,723.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,255,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,585,046.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $5,633,723.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,585,046.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $169,386.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,311,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,288 over the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,628,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 374,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

