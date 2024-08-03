Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 235,580 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 235,580 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $51,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.06.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,445,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,223. The company has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $103.98 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.08). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

