Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,174,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008,515 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $44,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 57,155 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $4,488,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

