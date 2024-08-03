Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $25,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 200,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,967,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 281.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM traded down $16.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $568.25. 402,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,928. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

