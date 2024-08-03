Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wendy’s by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 1,807.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

