Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,313 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $55,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 127.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 14.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded down $5.08 on Friday, reaching $104.90. 671,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,187. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

