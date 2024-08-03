Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 3,919 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 158.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.16.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,266. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $229.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.12.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

