Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $642,000 Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Veralto by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Veralto by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Veralto by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Veralto by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VLTO traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.84. 1,676,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,031. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.19.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,055 shares of company stock valued at $428,345 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

