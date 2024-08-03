Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $555,000 Investment in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Merus by 63.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Merus by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $52.10. 842,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,932. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. Merus has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $61.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRUS. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Merus from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

Insider Transactions at Merus

In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,792 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

