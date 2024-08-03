Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.12. 2,955,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

