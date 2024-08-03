Virtu Financial LLC Invests $582,000 in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valaris by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 38,367 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new position in Valaris in the 4th quarter worth about $27,436,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $7,355,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,282,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valaris by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,662,000 after purchasing an additional 135,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

VAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Shares of Valaris stock traded down $5.80 on Friday, reaching $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,954. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

