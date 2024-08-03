Virtu Financial LLC Has $702,000 Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 134.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,128.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $130,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,128.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $4.09 on Friday, hitting $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 844,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,665. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

