Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 726.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,138 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,943 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $5.80. 6,120,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779,086. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $988.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHLS. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

