Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 175.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,256,000 after buying an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 211.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,012 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,541,000 after buying an additional 55,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $3,940,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.85. 1,438,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,630. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 63.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

