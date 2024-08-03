Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 4,088,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

