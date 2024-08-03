Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after acquiring an additional 790,684 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,412,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,208,000 after purchasing an additional 433,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

THC stock traded down $6.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.75. 1,609,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,926 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.71.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

