Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 5.3 %

VIR stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 612.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,950,000 after purchasing an additional 960,302 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 351.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

